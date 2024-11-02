Juventus have reportedly added Radu Dragusin to their January wishlist as they continue to search the market for Gleison Bremer’s replacement.

According to Calciomercato, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. are currently tracking three options. The first candidate remains Milan Skriniar who is desperate to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The Slovakian has been reduced to a mere benchwarmer at the Le Parc des Princes, so he’s looking to revive his career by sealing a move as soon as possible.

However, the financial aspect remains the biggest obstacle for the Bianconeri, as the 29-year-old currently earns around 8 million euros per season, a figure they cannot afford. Therefore, this operation could only go through if PSG agrees to send him on loan until the end of the season while covering part of his wages.

The second name on the shortlist is Ardian Ismaijli. While he might not be the most prominent name around, the 28-year-old has been rock solid at the back for Empoli. Even his manager Roberto D’Aversa admitted that the Albanian is now ready for a career step-up.

And finally, Dragusin is the newest name on the list. Juventus fans are all too familiar with the Romanian who was on the club’s books between 2018 and 2023.

The 22-year-old first broke on the scene as a teenager during Andrea Pirlo’s stint at the club. The World Cup winner gave the youngster a few opportunities to prove his worth with the first team after impressing with the U23 side.

Following brief loan spells at Sampdoria and Salernitana, Dragusin joined Genoa in 2022, and the made his move permanent a year later. In January 2024,

Tottenham Hotspur pounced on his services, splashing 25 million euros to secure his signature. However, the Romania international has been starving for playing time, only making two appearances in the Premier League this season.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu has been mostly relying on Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, so Dragusin would reportedly consider an exit on loan, and a return to Turin could be an enticing prospect.