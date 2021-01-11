Spurs enter the race to sign young Juventus target

Juventus are known to be in advanced negotiations to land the young American right-back Bryan Reynolds (Goal.com), but the Italian champions are also keeping tabs on several alternatives.

LA Galaxy’s Julian Araujo is another 19-year-old American defender that is on the Bianconeri’s radar.

According to Football London via Calciomercarto, Juventus are not the only big European side who is interested in Araujo’s services, as Tottenham Hotspur are also tracking the youngster.

Just like Reynolds, Araujo also functions primarily as a right-back, and has featured in 33 MLS matches, scoring one goal and earning three assists in the process.

Juventus have recently enhanced their interest in the American market – perhaps with economic reasons in the background – and Weston Mckennie became the club’s first ever American signing last summer.

Thus, the initial success of the former Schalke midfielder at Turin has definitely helped the chances of other young men from the United States to earn their big moves to the Bianconeri.

However, if Juventus seriously want to sign Araujo, then they must do so in the near future, as other major clubs are beginning to notice the rising Galaxy star.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady seem keener on signing his compatriot Reynolds from FC Dallas, as the club is already planning on initially sending him on loan to Benevento.

This would in fact leave Spurs as the potential favourites to land Araujo.

Whether it’s Araujo or Reynolds, Juventus are clearly focusing on signing a young right-back who can take over from the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Danilo.