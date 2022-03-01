Spurs Fans Unsure on Kulusevski

Considering that Tottenham Hotspur’s Director of Football Fabio Paratici has such strong links with Juventus, Spurs’ January transfer dealings should have come as no surprise. The English club headed to Turin for their only two signings of the winter window as Paratici was reunited with two Juve stars.

Rodrigo Bentancur left Juve on a permanent deal and will be in North London for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski arrived at Spurs on loan and his early displays suggest that Tottenham fans are unconvinced about his input moving forward.

Shaky Start

Things started positively enough for Dejan Kulusevski as he made it into the first team squad for Spurs’ fourth round FA Cup tie with Brighton. With the club holding a comfortable 3-1 lead, the Swedish international replaced Lucas Moura in the second half and almost immediately set up a golden chance for Steven Bergwijn.

He looked composed and comfortable on the ball and https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/ fans acknowledged on social media that this was a promising beginning. However, in two league matches since that opening game, Kulusevski has struggled and has been the target of criticism from a certain section of the club’s support.

Concerns over a lack of pace and an inability to beat his man are following him around right now. The issue is that Spurs have run into a bad run of form and it’s natural that most players will receive some form of criticism but could this be a concern in terms of Dejan Kulusevski’s future?

Spurs Slipping out of UCL Contention

Tottenham’s loss to Wolves on February 13th was their third league defeat in succession and a poor run is threatening to have an impact on their aims for this season. The target for Conte is to lift the team into the Champions League places by virtue of a top four finish.

With Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all performing strongly, there appears to be only one UCL slot up for grabs and there is plenty of competition. Along with Spurs, Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers will all be hopeful of claiming fourth place.

Should he stay or should he go?

Those who believe in Dejan Kulusevski may well be concerned that he’s not being given a chance at Spurs. In his first three games for his loan club, the Swede has been a substitute on all three occasions so perhaps Antonio Conte isn’t convinced of his qualities.

He is, of course, very young and a switch to the Premier League is seen as another step in his development. At 21 years of age, there is time for the player to develop in terms of his overall career but will he be given that time at Tottenham Hotspur?

Manager Antonio Conte is not generally known as a patient man and it;s likely that Kulusevski will be restricted to substitute appearances through February and March. There are no easy fixtures in Spurs’ run in so Conte will look to those who have been performing strongly through the campaign.

All of this might just mean an early return to https://www.juventus.com/ and an uncertain period in the career of Dejan Kulusevski.