Juventus have reportedly drawn a three-man shortlist to replace the injured Gleison Bremer, and it includes two Premier League defenders.

The Bianconeri have lost the services of the Brazilian until the end of the season after tearing his ACL in Leipzig. This is a major blow for the club as the 27-year-old is widely considered as their most reliable defender and perhaps the best in Serie A.

Hence, Thiago Motta has been left with limited options at the back. Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu are now considered the main choices, while Danilo is the solitary alternative.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be looking to sign a new centre-back when the market opens in January, a notion that has been recently confirmed by the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus have three main options in mind, beginning with Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakian has been starving for playing time at Paris Saint-Germain as he finds himself at the bottom of the pecking order at Luis Enrique’s court.

The 29-year-old could relish the opportunity to revive his career in Serie A where he made a name for himself in the first place.

Nevertheless, the former Sampdoria and Inter star currently pockets a net salary of 8 million euros. So unless PSG are willing to contribute to his wages, Juventus won’t have the financial means to sign him.

The second option mentioned by the source is 28-year-old Danish defender Joachim Andersen who made the switch from Crystal Palace to Fulham last summer. Albanese claims Giuntoli has been on the player’s heels since his stint at Sampdoria between 2017 and 2019.

Finally, the journalist discussed Radu Dragusin’s situation. Juventus are reportedly considering bringing back their former player who is struggling for playing time at Tottenham. But while an agreement isn’t impossible, Albanese insists it won’t be easy.