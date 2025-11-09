Although he only arrived in July, Juventus might be willing to part ways with Jonathan David as early as January.

The Canadian was initially considered one of the most sought-after free agents ahead of the previous summer, but the Bianconeri found little competition in the race for his signature, as other suitors didn’t formalise their interest in a concrete offer.

The 25-year-old arrived in Turin with a solid reputation, having established himself as one of the deadliest bombers in Ligue 1 during his five-year spell at LOSC Lille. However, he has been struggling to replicate his exploits on Italian soil.

Jonathan David could depart in January amidst Spurs interest

David scored the opener on his Serie A debut against Parma, but hasn’t found the back of the net ever since.

While Igor Tudor had often entrusted him with a starting role, Luciano Spalletti was quick to change the attacking hierarchy, reconfirming Dusan Vlahovic as Juve’s main striker.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

In recent days, reports suggested that Canada’s all-time top goal-scorer might not even finish his maiden campaign at Juventus, especially amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich.

Calciomercato has now added more weight to these rumours, insisting that David’s mid-season departure cannot be ruled out.

Juventus prefer to keep Vlahovic over David until the end of the season

As the source explains, Spalletti currently deems the Brooklyn native a mere backup option who can add energy in the closing stages of the match.

The report reckons that Vlahovic’s future is equally uncertain due to his expiring contract.

However, if one striker is to leave in January, then David remains the more likely option, as the Serbian is tipped to dwell at least until June, before leaving the club as a free agent, that is, unless he ends up renewing his contract.

Therefore, the Canadian’s situation is one to keep an eye on between now and January.