Spurs looking to replace their midfielder with Juventus man

Tottenham has continued to be linked with players in Serie A and Juventus is one of the clubs they could target.

Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte now lead Spurs and both of them worked with Juve before.

Paratici was involved in the signing of most of the players currently at the Allianz Stadium before leaving the Bianconeri in the summer.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he tries to sign some of them for his present employers.

Calciomercato reports Spurs could come for Weston McKennie as they look to offload Harry Winks.

Winks has struggled under the last two Tottenham bosses and the Englishman knows if he cannot nail down a regular starting spot under Conte, he would be sold.

The report says McKennie is his most likely replacement at the English club.

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri has struggled to get the best out of the American so far and he might not be the gaffer’s type of player.

McKennie thrived under Andrea Pirlo last season and might become more prominent at Tottenham.

However, Juve knows he is still young and might eventually get used to the demands of Allegri.

But the American could push to leave and that would give them no other choice but to cash in on him.