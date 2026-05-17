Tottenham Hotspur reportedly sent a scout to keep an eye on Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu and Fiorentina midfielder Nicolo Fagioli.

The two rivals clashed heads at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday in what was a must-win match for the Bianconeri to maintain their advantage in the Champions League race.

But unfortunately for Luciano Spalletti’s men, they suffered a shocking 0-2 defeat that left them on the brink of missing out on a Top Four finish after falling to sixth place in the table with one round remaining.

Spurs interested in Pierre Kalulu, but Juventus will renew his contract

According to Tuttosport, a Spurs delegate was in the stands at the Allianz to watch two players in action.

The North Londoners have recruited several players from Serie A in recent years, especially when Fabio Paratici was at the club. Interestingly, some of them had played for Juventus, including Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

But as the source explains, Tottenham are unlikely to succeed in their mission this time, as the Bianconeri have no desire to part ways with Kalulu.

The Frenchman had also attracted interest from Manchester United, prompting the management to accelerate contract talks with the defender’s entourage.

Therefore, Spurs have arrived too late, as Kalulu is now expected to sign a new contract until June 2030, which will also include a pay rise from his current €2.4 million to €3.8-€4 million net per season, thus closing the door on all Premier League suitors.

Fiorentina set their price for Nicolo Fagioli

On the other hand, Tottenham have significantly higher chances of landing Fagioli, even though Fiorentina will only entertain offers starting from €30 million.

This would guarantee the Tuscans a comprehensive windfall, as the midfielder had only cost him a total of €16 million between the loan fee they paid in January and his purchase last summer.

The 25-year-old is a Juventus youth product who had his big breakthrough with the first team in 2022. However, Thiago Motta reduced him to a benchwarmer during the 2024/25 season, which prompted his transfer to Fiorentina, who now consider him an integral player.