Tottenham Hotspur haven’t only entered the fray for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, but they’re said to be the ones leading the race.

The North Londoners have developed a habit for poaching players from Serie A, dating back to Fabio Paratici’s original stint at the club, when they recruited the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero.

With the former Juventus sporting director returning to the club in an official capacity, they’re expected to be heavily involved in the Italian Mercato.

Tottenham seeking attacking reinforcement

After a promising start under Thomas Frank, Tottenham are enduring challenging times. Even though the squad is brimming with talent, they haven’t had a reliable goal-scorer since Harry Kane’s departure in the summer of 2023.

The club has four centre-forwards in Richarlison, Dominic Solanke, Mathys Tel and former Juventus man Randal Kolo Muani, but they have only scored four goals between them this season.

Therefore, Paratici is reportedly keen to bring a clinical bomber to the club, setting his sights on a familiar face.

According to TuttoJuve, Spurs have in pole position to sign Vlahovic, who is seemingly on his way out of Juventus.

Spurs join Chelsea & Man Utd in the race for Vlahovic

The Serbian striker is running on an expiring contract, with no signs of a renewal on the horizon.

Nevertheless, the North Londoners aren’t the only Premier League club monitoring the 25-year-old, as his list of suitors also includes Chelsea and Manchester United.

Moreover, Bayern Munich have also been keeping close tabs on the former Fiorentina star, while Barcelona consider him a potential replacement for the ageing Robert Lewandowski, who is also out of contract at the end of the season.

At the moment, most sources believe that Vlahovic’s January departure is unlikely, as he’s expected to leave as a free agent in the summer.