Spurs striker dismisses contract renewal – opportunity for Juve?

Heung-min Son has been on a steady rise for the past few seasons.

This campaign, the South Korean has arguably been the most vital player within Tottenham Hotspur’s ranks.

The 28-year-old has started every single Premier League match for Jose Mourinho so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 6 assists in his 23 appearances.

Son’s speedy runs and sublime finishing touch rendered him the perfect fit for the Portuguese’s counter attacking tactics.

Nonetheless, the North Londoners are currently in the midst of a negative run which saw them slipping in the standings.

Spurs currently sit 9th in the EPL table with 36 points from their 23 matches.

Therefore, the Korean forward might not be too eager to pledge himself to Tottenham’s cause for the long term.

Son’s contract expires in the summer of 2023, and he a renewal is yet to be signed.

According to Caclciomercato.com, the player was quick to dismiss questions related to his future in London.

“It is not the right time to renew “, is the quote attributed to Son in the report.

The South Korea international has been linked with a move for both Juventus and Inter in the past.

The Bianconeri in particular are familiar with the player’s talents, as he managed to score a goal against them when the two sides met in the Champions League three years ago.

Nonetheless, it should be mentioned that Son’s quotes could be taken out of context.

Spurs prepare to take on Wolfsberger in the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday.

Therefore, the winger’s intentions could rather be focusing solely on his team’s upcoming encounter.