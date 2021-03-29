Spurs want Juventus man despite his previous Premier League affiliation

Tottenham has become the latest team to be linked with a move for Aaron Ramsey as he appears closer to the Juventus exit door.

The Welshman has been at Juve since 2019 when they saw off serious competition from other European teams to sign him for free.

He hasn’t produced the performances Juve expected from him consistently and they could cash in on him in the summer.

Multiple sources have said that the midfielder and Adrien Rabiot will leave Juventus, if the right offer is received and Spurs is one team that Ramsey can join.

Tuttomercatoweb and The Sun via Football Italia claim that Jose Mourinho’s side would like to bring him back to England.

The link to the north London side is interesting considering that Ramsey spent much of his career on the books of Arsenal, Spurs’ bitterest rivals.

Both teams hardly exchange players and Ramsey has to be ready to destroy his entire Arsenal legacy before he can make the move.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri for free, but he is on a huge salary and the champions will want to make some money from his sale.

Manchester United and Chelsea are two other Premier League teams looking to sign him.