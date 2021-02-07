Spurs want to tempt Juventus to sell Ramsey and they will add Lamela

Aaron Ramsey’s time in Italy has been a tough one for the former Arsenal man as he suffers from persistent injuries.

The Welshman is liked by Andrea Pirlo, but his constant injuries mean the Bianconeri cannot rely on him.

Tottenham is now looking to land him and they are prepared to add one of their players whom Juventus might like.

Fichajes via Calciomercato is reporting that Jose Mourinho’s men would love to take him back to England despite his previous association with their neighbours, Arsenal.

The report adds that Juventus values him at 20m euros despite landing him for nothing.

If Tottenham cannot pay all that money, they will have to be creative to get their man, and it adds that they are willing to add Erik Lamela in the move.

Lamela hasn’t been a regular at Spurs this season, but he has been useful when he has come off the bench for the Lilywhites.

Argentinean players also seem to thrive in the Serie A more than in the Premier League.

This makes a move for the former Roma man sensible. But Ramsey will have to accept a return to England before this can work.