Stadiums could open to 100% in Italy in the new year

Undersecretary for health Andrea Costa has revealed that plans are underway for Italian stadiums to open at 100% capacity in the new year.

The Stadiums were shut during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and are allowing just 50% capacity at the moment.

That number could rise to 75% capacities in the coming weeks, but that would still be smaller than most European nations who are already allowing as much as 100% capacities.

Italy is threading cautiously considering that it was one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic last year.

However, the reduced number of fans is affecting club revenues and the atmosphere around the stadiums.

Costa says they are actively trying to get the stadium capacities to 100%, and at the moment data from the pandemic looks good which means progress is being made to achieve maximum capacity crowds.

He, however, insists prudence must be their watchword as they try to avoid relaxing the lockdown measures too soon.

“This week there will certainly be the decree and the long-awaited response,” Costa told GR Parlamento as quoted by Football Italia.

“The objective then is to reach 100 per cent. The data from the pandemic and the effect of the vaccines are positive.

“We want to send tangible signs of a return to normality and full capacity in stadiums would be in that direction.

“I think that by the end of the year, the objective is to reach 100 per cent. We must remain prudent, but not afraid.”