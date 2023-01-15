“Staged” – Former striker has a bizarre theory regarding Vlahovic’s injury

In recent outings, Juventus have been sorely missing their star striker Dusan Vlahovic due to a groin pain which has been haunting him for quite some time. The Serbian remains the Old Lady’s best goal-scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions despite his recent absence.

Yet, Carmine Esposito has an interesting theory, to say the least, regarding the striker’s situation.

The former Fiorentina and Sampdoria attacker claims that the whole injury could be a mere excuse, suggesting a certain rift between the player and his club.

“The Pubalgia is a big excuse. Dusan has a temper, even if he has proven to be an excellent footballer,” said Esposito during an appearance for 1 Station Radio via ilBianconero.

“Juve, on the other hand, have always been able to hide these problems. Everything seems to be staged.”

The 52-year-old hanged his boots in 2006 and currently acts as a football agent.

Juve FC say

Even by Calcio standards, this one can only be ranked as a bizarre and bewildering theory. For instance, why would Juventus shoot themselves in the foot by putting their best striker on the shelf?

And let’s say that the management is adamant on selling the star, creating a mysterious non-existent injury would hardly attract any suitors or raise the price tag.

Let’s hope that a healthy Dusan returns to the pitch as soon possible and squash this nonsense.