Amidst the lack of rhythm and creativity, Juventus have been advised to sign any natural deep-lying playmaker they can put their hands on.

The Bianconeri have been deploying Manuel Locatelli in this role since his arrival. But while the former Sassuolo man has been excellent at shielding the backline, his distribution has been hit and miss.

Most fans and observers feel that the team is in dire need of a more technical midfielder capable of orchestrating the play, but finding the right profile has been a daunting task.

Juventus in dire need of a new Regista

Juventus have been keeping tabs on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for quite some time now, by Olympique Marseille consider him an essential piece in Roberto De Zerbi’s tactical jigsaw. For his part, Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand should be available in the summer, but he will command a hefty price tag.

But following Saturday’s feeble showing in the 1-1 draw against Fiorentina, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) urged the club to sign a new Regista, even if they can’t recruit a top-notch profile.

“Where is the deep-lying playmaker? For an entire half, Juventus move the ball at walking pace – and that’s without even getting into the tempo issues we’ve seen with our national team and others – and the only pattern is this: switch it right to Cambiaso for a cross that is, inevitably, off target.

“At least Cambiaso manages to get free; the others can’t even manage that. It all boils down to an old slogan that has never felt more relevant: playmaker desperately wanted. Otherwise, you’re flying on autopilot along schoolbook routes – fine for the league, not for the Champions League.

“The Oscar-level ones cost a fortune, and financial fair play doesn’t allow for big flights of fancy. Maybe even a B-movie playmaker – solid box office on a small budget – would do.”

Should Juventus consider Miralem Pjanic?

The last functional deep-lying playmaker Juventus had was Miralem Pjanic. Curiously, the Bosnian, who is now a free agent, has recently paid Continassa a visit, fueling rumours of a potential return to the club.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri are so desperate to bring back an inactive player who has been over the hill for the past five years.