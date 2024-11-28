Juventus settled for their second goalless draw in a row as they shared the spoils with Aston Villa in Birmingham.

Both sides had their chances, but neither managed to score, even though the Villains thought they had won it at the death, but Morgan Rogers’ goal was disallowed due to a challenge on Michele Di Gregorio.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri still managed to register some interesting stats as revealed by the club’s official website.

As the source explains, Juventus have fielded the youngest-ever starting lineup for an Italian club. The eleven players who started the encounter at Villa Park had an average age of 24 years and 142 days. This includes 19-year-old Kenan Yildiz and 21-year-old Francisco Conceicao.

Therefore, Thiago Motta’s men have beaten Milan’s record which was registered against Atletico Madrid on 28/09/2021 (24 years and 161 days).

On another note, Motta’s side has recorded its 11th clean sheet across all competitions. This includes 10 shutouts in Serie A. They currently share the top spot in this regard with Inter and Bayern Munich.

Curiously, this is the first time Juventus managed to keep a clean sheet in the Champions League since the 1-0 victory over Malmo in December 2021. The club then endured a torrid 2022/23 campaign that ended in group-stage elimination, before missing out on the previous edition altogether due to sanctions related to the Plusvalenza and Prisma investigations.

Moreover, the Bianconeri have now registered their 19th draw in 2024. The club hasn’t drawn this many matches in a calendar year since 1999. And with one month remaining before the end of the year, this stat is likely to increase.

Speaking of draws, the Old Lady has now shared the spoils in back-to-back Champions League contests for the first time since November 2017 when they played Barcelona and Sporting CP.