On Saturday evening, Juventus were facing their first Serie A defeat under Thiago Motta, but managed to claw their way back to the match to earn a 2-2 draw.

As usual, the official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts recorded at the Allianz Stadium last night.

We begin with Teun Koopmeiners who started the comeback with a low drive that broke his duck for the club. The midfielder was renowned for his scoring prowess during his time at Atalanta, but has been notoriously quiet in front of goal since making his long-anticipated transfer to Turin.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old has now become the third Dutchman to score a Serie A goal for Juventus, joining his international teammate Matthijs de Ligt who defended the Bianconeri colors between 2019 and 2022, and beloved midfield pitbull Edgar Davids.

Samuel Mbangula then entered the pitch to save the day with a sensational curler. The 20-year-old Belgian has become the third youngest Serie A player with at least two league goals to his name. Only Kenan Yildiz (born in 2005) and Santiago Castro (born in 2004) are younger than the Belgian (born in January 2004).

On another note, Juventus continue to extend their unwanted club record, registering their 19th Serie A draw in 2024. The last team to draw more matches in a single calendar year in the tournament was Torino in 2017 (20).

For his part, Danilo provided the square ball for Koopmeiners’ goal, so he has now become the only Bianconeri player to provide assists for his teammates over the last five Serie A campaigns (His streak dates back to the 2020/21 season). The club captain has 10 Serie A assists in total.

Finally, Manuel Locatelli reached a milestone by playing his 150th match for Juventus, while his teammate Timothy Weah made his 50th appearance for the Bianconeri.