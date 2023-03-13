Dejan Stankovic
Stankovic fumes at the decision to allow Rabiot’s goal

March 13, 2023 - 3:30 pm

Sampdoria manager Dejan Stankovic has blasted the decision to allow Adrien Rabiot’s goal, which put Juventus back in the lead in their 4-2 win against La Samp last night.

Rock-bottom Sampdoria seemed like they would cause an upset last night when they came back from two goals down to keep the score at 2-2.

However, Rabiot soon scored a controversial goal, as he appeared to have handled the ball before scoring.

VAR did not chalk off the goal and Matias Soule would eventually score a fourth for the Bianconeri.

However, that strike by Rabiot changed the game and Stankovic did not like that it stood.

The gaffer said via Football Italia:

“I saw an elbow on Amione considered a normal collision. If the referee and VAR saw that as not being handball, then I believe them. But I hope I am wrong.

“Look, you can replay it 20 times, you can still see that it’s handball. The bicep moves. That is all I will say. We had a Manolo Gabbiadini goal disallowed against Empoli at the 96th minute for handball when he was falling over.

“We saw the replay on the tablet and carried on. I trust the referee and VAR if that is what they see, but come on, we accept up to a certain point, then don’t want to be taken for a fool.

“Sorry, maybe we would’ve lost anyway, but let me play a few more minutes at 2-2? My heart bleeds for these lads, they deserve better.”

Juve FC Says

We trust the referee and VAR to make the right calls, even though they can be controversial.

It is easy to argue that the game was still open until Rabiot’s goal, but we were the favourites and could still have won it.

