Start time for Haaland negotiations revealed but Juventus faces serious competition

Juventus now knows when they can expect to negotiate for Erling Haaland in the summer.

The Bianconeri are one of several teams looking to sign the young Norwegian striker that has been in fine form for Borussia Dortmund.

With the Germans struggling to get into the Champions League places in the Bundesliga, he might leave them at the end of this season.

Fabrizio Romano has now delivered a new update on his future via his exclusive column on Bench Warmers.

The transfer guru reveals that several teams want the striker with Juve facing competition from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

He then adds that the striker’s agent, Mino Raiola, doesn’t like determining the future of his clients ahead of time and that means negotiations over his transfer will start in May.

This has given Juve the best idea of when they can table an acceptable offer for him.

The Bianconeri have struggled to retain their league title and to win the Champions League this season.

One reason is that they lack a goal machine like Haaland, although the efforts of Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo have been great.

If they can beat the competition to add the Norwegian to their squad, then they might end their wait for the UCL next season.