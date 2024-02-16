Dusan Vlahovic has rediscovered his form at Juventus in recent weeks, positively impacting the team’s performance.

In the summer, DV9 could have been sold if Juventus had found a willing buyer meeting their asking price. However, with his current impressive form and Juventus’s desire for trophies, it seems unlikely they will consider selling him again.

Despite missing Juventus’ last match due to injury, his absence was evident as they suffered a home defeat against Udinese.

Tuttomercatoweb has now highlighted a crucial statistic that underscores Vlahovic’s importance to the Old Lady. The report reveals that Juventus has won 15 matches when he plays this season, boasting a 70% success rate. In contrast, the chance of winning drops to 33% when he does not play, based on their results so far. This statistic emphasises why he is considered the most crucial attacker at the club.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is beginning to show why he is such a fine player that we can trust, and the Serbian will continue to develop as the season continues.

As he returns from injury, we are confident that our results will change for the better.