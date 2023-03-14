Stat shows how unlucky Juventus have been in front of goal

This season, Juventus have been dearly missing a free-scoring striker. Dusan Vlahovic remains the key man upfront, but has been dealing with physical issues since the start of the campaign, while his confidence seems to be at an all-time low at the moment.

For his part, Moise Kean remains inconsistent, while Arkadiusz Milik has been out with an injury for almost two months.

But although the Bianconeri have been lacking preciseness in front of goal, a stat suggests that Max Allegri’s men could have grabbed several more had Lady Luck smiled on them.

Instead, the unfortunate Juventus happens to be the club that hit the woodwork more than any other team in Europe’s Top five leagues this season.

According to Opta Paolo’s Twitter account, the Bianconeri have already smashed the top post on 14 occasions in all competitions since the start of the campaign.

The Italians are leading the charts almost unchallenged, with Paris Saint-Germain sitting second with 10 shots. For their part, Olympique Marseille, Auxerre, Lens and Chelsea all share the third place with 9 attempts that bounced off the woodwork.

So let’s hope that our luck takes a turn to the better as we approach the decisive part of the season.