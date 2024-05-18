Former goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano has criticised Juventus for the manner in which they sacked Max Allegri this week.

The Bianconeri dismissed their manager after he won the Coppa Italia, the only trophy he secured in three seasons during his second tenure at the club.

The club was keen to ensure they had the best possible end to the season before firing Allegri. However, his conduct in the Coppa Italia final prompted them to act before the season concluded.

Juve is already moving on to find the next manager to lead their team, but Viviano believes Allegri deserves more respect. He suggests there are better ways to dismiss a coach who has won so much for the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“For me, the Juve squad has greater value than expressed football and results. Allegri’s dismissal is the obvious outcome but this statement does not do justice to a coach who has won 5 championships and many other trophies. We need to have respect and I really didn’t like this statement. An episode like the one with Giuntoli and the one in the conference do not erase what you have done for 8 years. I understand that they seize the opportunity with this exemption, but I don’t like this behaviour. I don’t think there are any grounds for taking his money away. No quarrel between men can erase written history.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri had a good first spell at the club, but his recent stint promised so much and disappointed everyone who expected more from the team.

He knows his side did not meet expectations and would probably wish he did not return to the Allianz Stadium in 2021.