Villarreal Morata
Club News

Statistic identifies the main source of Juve’s woes at the back

April 9, 2022 - 2:00 pm

Since the turn of the new year, Juventus have been one of the most successful teams in Italy. Before last weekend’s defeat to Inter, the Bianconeri were riding on a 16-match unbeaten streak and had closed the gap with the leading trio.

But despite conceding fewer goals than others, an issue continued to plague Max Allegri’s backline, causing the vast majority of goals.

According to ilBianconero, seven out of the ten goals that Juventus conceded in the second half of the Serie A season cam from dead-ball situations.

This statistic proves that the majority of the goals that entered Wojciech Szczesny’s net came from corner kicks, freekicks or even spot kicks (reminiscently to last Sunday).

In this regard, the source explains how Cagliari, Hellas Verona and Salernitana share the same negative number with Juventus. However, these sides conceded more goals in general.

Only one team in Serie A has conceded more goals from set pieces in the second half of the season. We’re talking about Sassuolo who conceded on nine occasions from dead-balls.

Juve FC say

In the modern game, set pieces have become a significant part of the sport and one of the most deadliest weapons for scoring.

However, the Bianconeri’s tendency to concede from dead-balls is a worrying stat. But the good news is that Juventus can vastly improve their defensive numbers if they manage to fix this haunting issue.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Acerbi

Lazio veteran becomes the latest defender tipped to replace Chiellini at Juventus

April 9, 2022

Video – Throwback to Gonzalo Higuain’s fabulous brace in Cagliari

April 9, 2022

Allegri and the most interesting numbers ahead of Cagliari-Juventus

April 9, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.