Statistics reveal a major weak-point in Juventus midfielders

When Juventus started their winning dynasty in 2011/12, the squad lacked top class strikers upfront.

Mirko Vucinic and Alessandro Matri were Antonio Conte’s preferred options. A decent duo for sure, but far being elite.

However, the Bianconeri were able to make up for it thanks their magnificent midfield department.

Besides dominating the middle of the park, the famous MVP trio always helped in lifting the scoring charts.

Andrea Pirlo scored some exquisite freekicks, while Arturo Vidal and Claudio Marchisio proved to be decisive finishers. Then Paul Pogba joined the mix, and the rest is history.

Unfortunately for the Old Lady, the current crop is absolutely a far cry from their predecessors.

Even though we didn’t need the stats to tell us as much, but Calciomercato (via ilBianconeri) reveled some worrying figures.

Since the start of the Serie A season, the six Juventus midfielders combined to score a total of four goals.

That is two signed by Manuel Locatelli and another two courtesy of Weston McKennie. On the other hand, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur and Aaron Ramsey are yet to score.

The source explains that this meager figure is incomparable to those registered by the other top clubs in Serie A.

For instance, Inter’s midfielders have thus far combined to score 15 goals, while Milan are at 14, Roma at 13 and Napoli scored 10.

The Bianconeri are only ahead of the Venezia, Spezia, Genoa, Cagliari and Salernitana (AKA, the clubs who are in the midst of the relegation dogfight).

Juve FC say

While Juventus continue to search the market for a new Regista, the midfield department also lacks someone who can support the club in terms of scoring.

But perhaps the arrival of a new deep-lying playmaker would allow Locatelli some freedom to burst forward and add more goals to his tally.