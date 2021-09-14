Morata, Allegri and Cuadrado – Stats and facts ahead of Malmo – Juventus

Tuesday night will mark the return of the grand European nights, as the Champions League is back to our screens. Juventus travelled to Sweden for their encounter against Malmo, and the club’s official website provided us with some of the curious facts and stats related to the match.

This meeting is set to be the third between the two clubs, heaving met before at the same stage of the competition back in 2014/15. The Old Lady won both matches, mostly thanks to Carlos Tevez. In fact, the Bianconeri never lost against a Swedish team, winning three of their four encounters, and drawing once.

On another note, this match will be Max Allegri’s first in the competition since making his return to the club. The Livorno native enjoys a winning percentage of 54% in this competition. The only manager who has a better percentage with the Bianconeri is Fabio Capello at 60%.

For his part, Juan Cuadrado was the best assist-provider in the last edition of the competition, with six assists from open play. Since 2003/04, only James Milner provided more in a single edition (7 assists in 2017/18).

Finally, Alvaro Morata is one of three Spaniards to have scored more than 20 Champions League goals. The Juventus striker currently has 21, and is only topped by Real Madrid legends Raul (71) and Fernando Morientes (33).