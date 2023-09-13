Gleison Bremer has made a significant impact at Juventus since joining the club last season, having been named the best defender in Serie A in the previous campaign. The Brazilian defender quickly established himself as a vital presence in the starting lineup at the Allianz Stadium, consistently delivering strong performances.

Juventus has undergone various changes during Bremer’s tenure, including the recent departure of Leonardo Bonucci, who joined Union Berlin. With Danilo assuming the role of the new club captain, Bremer now partners with Alex Sandro in defence. The switch to a three-man defence, a system Bremer was accustomed to at Torino, has allowed him to showcase his full potential.

According to Il Bianconero, Bremer’s statistics further underline his importance to Juventus. He has won an impressive 88% of his duels this season, triumphing in 30 out of 34. Additionally, the centre-back has made 14 ball recoveries and completed nearly 200 passes, highlighting his well-rounded contribution to the team’s performance.

Juve FC Says

We pride ourselves on having a strong defence and Bremer makes us better than we could have been if we did not have him in the group.

The Brazilian is one of the best in Europe in his position and we can build our defence around him now and in the future because he is super reliable.