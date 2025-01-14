If past encounters are any indication, Juventus appear to have the upper hand as they prepare to face Atalanta in Bergamo tonight.

Both sides enter the match eager to shake off recent poor results, with neither managing to find consistent form. The Bianconeri have been struggling to secure enough wins and seem more focused on avoiding defeats than playing with the attacking intent required to dominate matches. This cautious approach has left Juventus in a less-than-ideal position in the league table. However, with plenty of games still to play, the men in black and white know there is time to turn their season around—and tonight’s clash could be a pivotal moment.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, historical statistics strongly favour Juventus ahead of this encounter. Out of 63 meetings between the two sides, Juventus have lost only eight, with La Dea winning just 20. Additionally, the Bianconeri have enjoyed significant success in Bergamo, remaining unbeaten in 18 of their last 19 away games against Atalanta. The only defeat in that run came in 2021, but since then, Juventus have maintained their dominance in this fixture.

Furthermore, Atalanta have failed to score against Juventus in their last two home games, highlighting the defensive solidity the Bianconeri often bring to these encounters. These encouraging stats might give Juventus a psychological edge, but as ever in football, past records cannot guarantee future outcomes.

The statistics may paint a favourable picture for Juventus, but it is crucial for the players to stay grounded and focused on the task at hand. Overconfidence can be dangerous, and Atalanta is not a team to be underestimated, particularly on their home turf. Every game presents unique challenges, and tonight’s match will be no different.

For Juventus, this fixture is about more than just maintaining a historical trend—it is a vital opportunity to rediscover their rhythm and send a statement of intent for the remainder of the season. With careful preparation and determination, the Bianconeri can ensure these positive stats translate into a much-needed win.