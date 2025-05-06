Juventus dropped two points during their visit to Bologna in their most recent fixture, continuing a worrying trend that has persisted since February. The Bianconeri have been working on becoming a more cohesive and effective unit under Igor Tudor, who was appointed as their latest manager.

Securing home victories is something most teams can achieve, but a successful season requires more than just winning in familiar surroundings. If a club aspires to win the league title or secure a place in the Champions League, it must also be capable of performing and collecting points away from home. Juventus have found this to be a particular area of difficulty in recent months, as they attempt to adjust to the demands imposed by their new manager.

Their recent draw against Bologna marked their third away match under Igor Tudor, and the Croatian has yet to lead the team to victory in any of these fixtures. As reported by Il Bianconero, Juventus’ last away win came against Cagliari on 23 February. Since then, the team have failed to register another victory on the road, and Tudor’s only defeat since taking charge has also occurred in an away match. This indicates that while there has been some level of stability at home, performances away continue to fall short of expectations.

With the end of the season approaching, Juventus remain determined to secure a place in the top four, which would guarantee qualification for the Champions League. Achieving this goal, however, will require a significant improvement in their away form. The current pattern of dropping points in matches played outside their home stadium poses a serious threat to their ambitions.

Tudor and his players must address this shortcoming as a matter of urgency. Success at the highest level demands consistency across all venues, and unless Juventus are able to turn their away form around, they risk undermining the progress they have made in other areas. The final matches of the campaign are critical, and a strong finish will depend heavily on their ability to secure results both at home and away.