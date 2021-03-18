Stats reveal Juventus midfielder as the most accurate passer in Serie A

Unsurprisingly, playing few years for Barcelona actually teaches the player a thing or two about passing the ball.

Arthur Melo arrived to Juventus last summer on an exchange deal that sent Miralem Pjanic to Catalunya.

The 24-year-old has unfortunately suffered from few physical problems during the campaign which have prevented him from playing on a more regular basis.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian’s qualities were plain to see whenever he entered the pitch.

The former Gremio man is blessed with some great passing abilities, which allows him to distribute the ball all over the pitch.

In fact, Arthur actually possesses the highest passing accuracy among all Serie A players.

According to Tuttosport (via ilBianconero), the Brazilian has so far enjoyed a 94.87% success rate in his passes.

The Juventus midfielder is not only the best in the league in this regard, but he is also the only player on the Top 15 list who isn’t a goalkeeper nor a defender.

The source attributes these statistics to Wyscout data.

However, the report questions whether or not there’s a negative aspect for this exceptionally high percentage.

Tuttosport wonders if the reason behind Arthur’s 95% success rate, is actually his unwillingness to take major risks with his passing.

It must be said that the player often looks for the horizontal pass, or even chooses to return it backwards.

Whilst the former Barcelona star is definitely one of the best technical players at Andrea Pirlo’s disposal, the fans are hoping to see him more involved in the creation of goals.

Arthur has scored one goal since moving to Juventus, but he is yet to provide a single assist.