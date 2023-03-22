Stats reveal the best three ball-interceptors at Juventus

Amidst the overpacked campaign, the international break represents the perfect opportunity to take a look at the some of numbers registered at the club.

In this regard, a report from ilBianconero revealed the three Juventus who made the most ball interceptions thus far this season.

Unsurprisingly, Manuel Locatelli landed on top of the list. Max Allegri has identified the 25-year-old as the right profile to interpret the defensive midfielder role, precisely for his ability to shield the backline and make timely interventions.

The former Sassuolo man has so far contributed with 134 ball-interceptions, just one more than his midfield partner Adrien Rabiot (133).

The Frenchman has also been an instrumental piece in the manager’s jigsaw this season, and remains ever-present in the starting formation.

Ironically, Gleison Bremer is also one interception short of Rabiot’s tally. The Brazilian completes the podium with 132.

Following his crosstown transfer last summer, the defender immediately cemented himself as a pillar at the back for the Bianconeri. He’s arguably the most reliable and consistent centre-back at the manager’s disposal.

Juve FC say

These stats confirm the immense improvement in the games of Locatelli and Rabiot. Although they aren’t the most technically-sound midfielders in Serie A, their generous, hard-working displays allow Juventus to constantly regain possession, making life significantly easier for the likes of Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa.