Stats shed light on Danilo’s impressive display for Juventus against Atalanta

Last season, Danilo was the author of a last-gasp equalizer that salvaged a valuable point for Juventus in Bergamo.

While the Brazilian wasn’t on the scoresheet in this year’s edition, the stats reveal what an unyielding display it was from the Juventus vice-captain.

According to SofaScore via JuventusNews24, Danilo was instrumental at the back for the Bianconeri in the 2-0 victory over Atalanta.

As the stats show, the 31-year made three interceptions and blocked two shots, including one against Luis Muriel which was probably heading goalwards.

Moreover, the former Man City and Real Madrid defender won four out of his five duels on the ground, and repelled five Atalanta attacks.

In the overall stats of the campaign, Danilo has the highest average rating amongst Juventus players (7.20). He also leads the charts in several other departments, including ball recovery (334), interceptions (318) and tackles (90).

The Brazilian international has been a true stalwart at the back for Juventus in recent years. His dedication to the cause saw him promoted to the vice-captain role earlier this season, overtaking the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro in the hierarchy.

The versatile defender joined Juventus in 2019 and has recently earned a new contract that ties him to the club until 2025.