Juventus remains keen on signing Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa this summer, and a new report highlights the significant impact he has made at his current club.

The Iceland international was one of the leading scorers in Serie A last season, and Juventus wants to add him to their attack.

The Bianconeri are impressed with his contributions to Genoa and consider him a good fit for their team.

As they wait to confirm their next manager, Albert Gudmundsson remains on their transfer shortlist, and they might approach him for his signature sooner rather than later.

A report on Calciomercato reveals how important his goal contributions were to Genoa in the just-concluded season.

The report claims Gudmundsson was directly involved in 18 goals, accounting for 40% of Genoa’s goals in the league.

This makes him an incredibly important player for them and explains why they are unwilling to lose him unless for a substantial fee.

Juve FC Says

Gudmundsson has been in fantastic form for Genoa, but 14 goals and 4 assists might not be good enough for Juventus.

If he can improve those numbers, then he might become an important player for us in the next campaign, should he join us by then.