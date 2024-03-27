Adrien Rabiot has been the lynchpin of the Juventus midfield, and when he does not play, everyone knows that a piece of the jigsaw is missing.

The Frenchman’s future comes to mind when he is spoken about most of the time, and we can understand why Juve is so keen to keep him at the Allianz Stadium.

The last two terms have been his most brilliant at the club, and the midfielder is showing why his next club will be lucky to have him if he does not extend his stay at Juve.

Tuttojuve has revealed some stats behind the Old Lady’s season and claims that when Rabiot plays for the Bianconeri, they earn an average of 2.17 points per match.

However, when he does not play, that number drops to 1.5 points per match.

The midfielder also has a good record against Juve’s next opponent Lazio, with the report revealing he has five wins, one draw, and one defeat while scoring twice.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is a superb player; even without these stats, we know he is an important player in our team.

The Frenchman consistently shows great form when he plays for us, and we are lucky to have him in the group.

Hopefully, he will decide to remain on our books and pen a new deal in the coming weeks.