Stats show Juventus is worse than they were last season

Juventus has not made progress from their trophyless 2021/2022 season, a new stat has revealed.

The Bianconeri last won a trophy under Andrea Pirlo in the 2020/2021 season and replaced him with Max Allegri at the end of that campaign.

Allegri had won five consecutive titles during his first spell as the club’s manager and Juve was hoping he would achieve even more this time.

His first campaign back on the bench yielded nothing and he lost the Super Cup and Coppa Italia final while finishing inside the top four.

The club backed Allegri with some new signings in the summer and were hopeful things would be different in this campaign.

But that hasn’t been the case. A report via Football Italia compared where clubs in Serie A were at this stage of last season.

The report reveals Juve as one of the clubs who have earned fewer points after the same number of games.

It reveals the Bianconeri have two points less than they had at this stage of the campaign the last time out.

Juve FC Says

This stat confirms what some pundits have discussed about Juve recently as they question if Allegri is doing a good job.

It makes no sense that things keep getting worse with him at the helm, and the boys must arrest this slump and start winning as soon as possible.