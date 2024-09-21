Gleison Bremer is undoubtedly Juventus’ best defender and recently proved he is one of Europe’s top defenders with his standout performance against PSV in his first Champions League game of the season.

Bremer has remained a key player for Juventus, consistently earning Thiago Motta’s trust and being one of the first names on the team sheet.

In the opening round of Champions League matches, Bremer was one of the standout performers. According to a report from TuttoJuve, he made the joint-most tackles (4) but was the only player to complete all of them (4/4). Additionally, he recovered 14 balls, the second-highest tally in the first round.

His performance once again highlighted why he is such a crucial part of Juventus’ plans, delivering a display that fans can be proud of.

Juve FC Says

Bremer remains one of the best players in our squad and we are not surprise that he is putting in these numbers.

He seems comfortable in Europe and his form in the competition will be important to our success there as a team.

But this is just the first game and there are many more tough fixtures for us to face, so we need to be keep working hard.