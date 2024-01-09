In the summer, Juventus aimed to offload Dusan Vlahovic and replace him with Romelu Lukaku.

The Bianconeri have not been satisfied with the Serbian frontman since he joined the club and had expected him to score more goals.

During his time at Fiorentina, Vlahovic was considered one of the world’s best strikers and attracted the attention of several clubs. Juventus believed he would perform well for them, so they added him to their squad.

However, the Serbian has not scored as much as expected, prompting Juventus to seek a swap with Lukaku in the summer.

They were unable to reach a deal with Chelsea for a swap, and as a result, Lukaku moved to AS Roma.

Lukaku, an accomplished player in Serie A after his successful spell at Inter Milan, has performed well in the league this season.

Nonetheless, Tuttojuve reveals that Lukaku has scored eight league goals, whereas Vlahovic has scored seven. Despite this, the Serbian has played fewer minutes than the Belgian, resulting in Vlahovic averaging a goal every 153 minutes, while Lukaku scores every 170 minutes.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic does not score often, but he has been an improved player this season, and we probably should keep him instead of moving for Lukaku again in the summer.