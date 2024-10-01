Gleison Bremer has remained a key player at Juventus, even with the managerial change at the club.

The Brazilian defender has been in outstanding form throughout his time in Turin and continues to prove why he is indispensable to the team.

Bremer is the central figure in Juventus’ defence, consistently being the first choice on the team sheet, regardless of who partners him at the back.

He is as reliable as any defender in the world, and under Thiago Motta, he has been paired with the likes of Pierre Kalulu and Federico Gatti.

TuttoJuve recently highlighted some impressive statistics from his season so far, underscoring why the Bianconeri cannot afford to lose him.

The report reveals that Bremer is the only Juventus player to have played all 540 minutes of their matches this season. Additionally, he has completed more passes than any other Juventus player, with 466, and leads the team in tackles among defenders.

Juventus are certainly reaping the rewards of their investment in the former Torino man, and he remains a player they simply cannot afford to lose.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is as reliable as it gets and the defender is too good for us to lose, so we need to do all we can to keep him fit.