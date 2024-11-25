Over the past few campaigns, Adrien Rabiot was an instrumental player for Juventus, but a report in the Italian press reveals how Khephren Thuram is already registering better numbers than his compatriot.

Rabiot left the club at the end of last season after failing to agree on a new contract with the club’s management. The player and his mother/agent Veronique Rabiot were aiming for large figures (at least 8 million euros per season as net wages) and perhaps felt they would be able to receive these numbers elsewhere.

The Bianconeri were awaiting a response from the France international after the Euro 2024, but it never came. Therefore, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. decided to move on. They ended up signing Thuram who many felt was a direct replacement for his fellow countryman.

On the other hand, Rabiot remained without a club until September, before eventually signing for Olympique Marseille.

As Tuttosport notes, buying Lilian Thuram’s second son was a financial coup. Despite splashing 20 million euros to secure an accord with OGC Nice, the midfielder only earns 2 million euros per season.

Moreover, the Bianconeri replaced a player who’s about to enter his thirties with a 23-year-old up-and-comer.

The Turin-based newspaper also highlights the numbers proving that Thuram has already been a step up over Rabiot on the pitch.

This season, the new Juventus signing has registered an average of 3.48 progressive passes per match compared to Rabiot’s 2.44 over the course of last season. Furthermore, Thuram’s passing accuracy is 88.1% compared to Rabiot’s 82.2%.

The source adds that Thuram has an average of 68.5 touches per match, while Rabiot recorded 51.7 touches last season.

It should also be taken into account that Thuram is only 23 and is still adjusting to Italian football. Juventus fans would recall how it took Rabiot two or three years to finally hit stride at the Allianz Stadium.