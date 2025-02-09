On Friday night, the Serie A Round 24 kicked off with a contest between Como and Juventus at the Sinigaglia Stadium, and it ended in a laboured victory for the visitors thanks to a late spot-kick.

Although Cesc Fabregas’ men were arguably the better side from the get-go, a swift play allowed Randal Kolo Muani to smash home the opener after beating his marker for pace and leaving the goalkeeper with no chance as he riffled his shot to the roof of the goal.

Assane Diao drew the Lariani back on level terms at the stroke of half-time, but Gatti won a penalty kick after being hit in the face by the Como shots-stopper Jean Butez, which allowed Kolo Muani to snatch the winner.

As usual, the official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting facts and stats registered during the contest, with Kolo Muani expectedly getting the lion’s share.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Having already scored on his debut in Napoli and bagged a brace against Empoli last weekend, the French striker has now become the first Juventus player to net goals in his first three appearances after joining the club. Hence, this stat suggests the 26-year-old might be enjoying the best start to a Bianconeri stint in the club’s glorious history, at least numerically speaking.

Moreover, the Paris Saint-Germain loanee is also the first Serie A player to score at least five goals in his first three games, in the three-points-per-win era which started in 1994/95.

Curiously, this is only Kolo Muani’s second brace away from home in Europe’s Top Five Leagues. His first was against Dijon during his time with Nantes in Ligue 1, on 16 May 2021.

On another note, Nico Gonzalez, who provided the France international with the assist for the opener, has now contributed with 50 goals (34 strikes and 16 assists) during his time in Europe’s Top Five leagues, which includes his previous stints at Stuttgart and Fiorentina.