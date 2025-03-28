For many managers, leading Juventus is a dream job, and Igor Tudor is the latest coach to have the privilege of sitting in the club’s dugout. The Croatian understands the magnitude of this opportunity and is determined to prove himself worthy of the role. With such a prestigious position comes immense pressure, and Tudor will be keen to ensure that his tenure is not a short-lived one.

Juventus have appointed him on a contract until the end of the season, with an option to extend it for another year if he successfully guides the team to a top-four finish. This objective is by no means easy, given the challenges the club has faced throughout the campaign. However, Tudor is fully committed to achieving this goal and is already working closely with his players to secure victories as soon as possible, starting with their next match.

The club’s hierarchy and supporters are eager to see immediate improvements on the pitch. While some fans are focused on the team’s short-term revival, others are already thinking ahead to the future. A section of the fanbase is advocating for a more high-profile appointment, with Antonio Conte being a name frequently mentioned as a potential long-term solution. Despite this speculation, Tudor is equally keen to establish himself in the role and prove that he deserves to remain at the helm beyond the current campaign.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

For now, however, his primary focus remains on securing Champions League qualification. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Tudor addressed the uncertainty surrounding his tenure, stating:

“Having a ten-year contract or one makes little difference. I would like to stay here for ten years, yes, but my priority is today, the daily work. This is the life of a coach. We cannot control the future and the past.”

To secure his future at Juventus, Tudor must deliver strong performances in the remaining matches of the season. Only by demonstrating his ability to improve results and steer the team back into the top four will he stand a chance of being considered for a long-term appointment. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether he remains in charge beyond the summer.