Kenan Yildiz expresses his delight at playing for Juventus, as he reveals his intention to stay in Turin for a very long time.

The 20-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2022, but has swiftly risen through the ranks thanks to some sensational displays for the club’s U19 and Next Gen squads.

The Turkiye international is now considered the club’s ultimate star, and his recent displays at the FIFA Club World Cup have certainly solidified this claim.

The exciting young forward has suitors all over Europe, but luckily for Juventus, he has every desire to remain at the club, even though he’s paying little heed to his contract situation.

“I would like to stay at Juventus for life,” said Yildiz in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via Gianlucadimarzio.com.

“In the last year, I felt like I was becoming a man, especially in my mentality. There were difficulties, but I am happy with the season. Being the symbol of Juve gives me great confidence.

“I don’t think about the contract. I don’t talk about money or anything else, I just want to give my all on the pitch. I would like to stay at Juventus for life, but in football, you never know what can happen.”

Kenan Yildiz discusses bond with Del Piero

The youngster also explained his special rapport with his idol Alessandro Del Piero.

“I studied Alex, but everyone has their own path. We talk often, and he always tells me that he hopes I can continue like on this path. He’s an incredible person.”

Yildiz also identified Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as the toughest defender he faced, having met him on the international stage.

“If I have to say one, it has to be Van Dijk. He’s very strong.”

Yildiz on Allegri’s haircut advice, Huijsen reunion

Yildiz was asked if he’s willing to shave his head if Juventus were to win the Club World Cup, so he recalled how his former coach, Max Allegri, urged him to get a haircut after making the jump to the first team.

“No, I wouldn’t go this far. I thank Allegri for having me cut my hair, though. I don’t know who will win, but we will do everything to lift the trophy.”

The Turkish star would also relish a reunion with his good friend Dean Huijsen, who now represents Real Madrid.

“Real are the best in the world, but we only want to win the group; the rest doesn’t matter. I would like to meet Huijsen again. I’d like to beat him.”