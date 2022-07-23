Stay or leave? The latest updates on Rabiot’s future

After three years in Turin, Adrien Rabiot now finds himself at a crossroad. Despite his mostly underwhelming performances, Max Allegri still appreciates the Frenchman.

But following the return of his compatriot Paul Pogba, the 27-year-old could lose his starting berth since both men prefer to play on the left the midfield trio.

Moreover, the former PSG star has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2023, which means that the management could prefer to sell him this summer in order to gain some profit.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Rabiot has admirers in the Premier League, but he would like to stay at Juventus for the sake of Champions League football.

Additionally, the source believes that none of his English suitors has made a concrete approach thus far.

The France international didn’t join his Juventus teammates on the US tour this summer, most probably because he didn’t receive three shots from the anti Covid-19 vaccine.

Juve FC say

As one of the highest paid players on the roster, Juventus would do well to sell Rabiot this summer, which would free up some space on the wage bill and prevent him from leaving as a free agent next year.

However, the operation may be complex at this point, so if he ends up lingering in Turin for another season, we can only hope that he manages to grow as a player and prove himself as a decent alternative on the pitch for Pogba.