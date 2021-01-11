savic
Transfer News

Stefan Savic joins the list of defenders that Juventus wants

January 11, 2021 - 8:30 pm

Andrea Pirlo was clearly unhappy with the sloppy goal that Juventus conceded yesterday and the manager might be looking at reinforcements at the back for his team.

Although this is his first season at the helm, the Italian manager is expected to win the league title for the club again and he will need all the help that he can get.

For years the Bianconeri has relied on Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini at the back, but Chiellini has been struggling with injuries for much of this season and Calciomercato says that might force Juve to find a solution in the transfer market.

Merih Demiral didn’t do his chances of playing more often any good with his performance yesterday, and he might have new competition soon.

David Alaba and Sergio Ramos are two names that have been linked with a move to Turin, but the report says that Stefan Savic is now one more to think about.

The Atletico Madrid defender has had a spell with Fiorentina in Serie A before now and would probably need less time to acclimatise.

He is under contract until 2022, Juventus just needs to reach an agreement with the Spaniards about landing him.

