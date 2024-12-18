Dusan Vlahovic has faced his share of criticism during his time at Juventus, much of which is not entirely unwarranted. However, the Serbian striker remains one of the most vital players in the squad, and his recent performances have underlined just how important he is to the team. His goals have consistently been a lifeline for Juve, preventing them from slipping into deeper trouble during a campaign marked by inconsistency.

In his last three matches, Vlahovic has delivered when it matters most, scoring decisive goals that secured two wins and a draw. These moments have been pivotal across all competitions. Juventus are currently in talks with his entourage over a contract extension, though negotiations have yet to yield a resolution. Despite the uncertainty, his recent form makes it clear that the club must prioritise keeping him on their books.

Stefano Agresti highlighted Vlahovic’s significance during this critical stretch, describing him as Juve’s saviour in recent weeks. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Agresti stated:

“Three goals in three games, all at decisive moments: the header that broke the deadlock against City, the equalising penalty at the last minute against Venezia, and finally the spin that paved the way against Cagliari. From the Champions League to the Coppa Italia via the league: a clean sweep. The competitions change, from the most important to the least sought-after, but the man who solves Juve’s problems is always the same: Dusan Vlahovic.”

With Vlahovic in top form, Juventus has a reliable forward who can turn games in their favour. If he maintains this level of consistency, the team stands a better chance of winning key matches and potentially claiming silverware this season. Juve’s management must recognise his value and work to secure his future at the club—losing him would leave a massive void in attack.