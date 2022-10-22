Stefano Agresti reckons Juventus are still struggling despite impressive win

Former Juventus assistant manager Stefano Agresti watched the Bianconeri as they secured a 4-0 win against Empoli last night and the performance impressed him.

Juve has had an underwhelming campaign and it is a big deal now that they have won back-to-back matches.

The Bianconeri had to undergo a training retreat to beat Torino in their previous game and it seemed to have worked.

They followed that up with this win, which is a clear sign of progress, considering how bad they have struggled this term.

Juve remains in the title race, but they have issues. Agresti admits them, but he says they did well against Empoli.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“There are signs of a real cheerful Juve: they don’t play well, they also go through moments of suffering, but in the end they come out with three points, spreading even in the final game. Concrete, not ruthless; never spectacular, but effective; able to exploit the qualities of individuals, even if they are players who have often carefully hidden their talents.”

Juve FC Says

Our problems this season will not go away quickly, but we have shown remarkable character to bounce back the way we have done so far.

We need consistency now, and all eyes will be on the players in the next few matches to show if they have what it takes to embark on a long winning run.