Stefano Agresti says Juventus could be competing with Napoli after the World Cup

Former Juventus assistant manager Stefano Agresti has been impressed by the Bianconeri return to form and he has tipped them to challenge Napoli for the top spot by the end of this year.

Juve beat Verona 1-0 yesterday to earn their fifth consecutive league win of the season.

After starting this term poorly, they are now meeting some expectations from their fans.

Juve has one more league game to play before the World Cup and fans hope they remain in form.

Agresti was speaking about their recent performance and said via Tuttojuve:

“Never beautiful, always winning: Juve is up there. After the World Cup, it can be anti-Naples”

Adding: “Now I’m fourth, if on Sunday they also beat Lazio they will be at least third (and could even become second in the event that Milan does not overtake Fiorentina). If we think about where Juventus were a month ago, before the derby, it’s almost unbelievable.”

Juve FC Says

We have returned to form at the right time and a win against Lazio will make us title challengers.

Napoli seems unbeatable now, but we have a more experienced manager and we expect Max Allegri to lead this team to more wins before the year ends.

If we keep winning and recover Paul Pogba, it will become even harder to stop us from winning matches.