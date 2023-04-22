Stefano Cecchi suggests Vlahovic went to Juventus too soon

Dusan Vlahovic has been struggling at Juventus, which is a surprise considering the terrific performances he delivered on the books of Fiorentina.

The striker moved to Turin for big money and Juve continues to support him to become a key player for them.

The Bianconeri need his goals, but Vlahovic hasn’t answered the call for several weeks now, which is a cause for concern to the club and its fans.

Italian entrepreneur Stefano Cecchi has discussed the Serbian’s struggles at the club.

He admits it is baffling before suggesting he moved to the Allianz Stadium too soon.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“The Vlahovic case is incredible. He was a hurricane of attacker and is now cumbersome, as if playing with a boulder on his shoulders that derive from his too hasty choices. He was not yet ready for Juve. But I still think he’s a potential champion”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been struggling since he moved to the club, which is surprising because moving to a bigger club is supposed to help a player become better.

The Serbian is still very young and we believe he can get better, but time is running out on him to get goals for us this season.