Stefano de Grandis hints Allegri might focus more on the cups

Sky Sports Stefano de Grandis has hinted that Max Allegri could sacrifice Juventus’ Serie A struggles and focus on ending the season with at least one cup in the bag.

Allegri is looking to end this season with a trophy after failing to do so in the last campaign and Juve can win the Coppa Italia and the Europa League.

The Bianconeri have been doing well in the cups so far and can no longer catch the clubs above them on the league table.

However, what the fans want the most is to end the season with qualification for the Champions League, which probably can only happen if they win the Europa League.

Speaking about the dilemma Allegri might have, De Grandis said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Allegri manages to get his top players back and if he sees himself again Pogba it certainly cannot be said that the bianconeri do not have a level rose, there is certainly the possibility that the technician will sacrifice something in the championship for preserve for the cup”.

Juve FC Says

Winning the Europa League or Coppa Italia will mean we will end this term successfully.

However, most Bianconeri fans would prefer to end it with the Europa League so the club can play in the Champions League next season.