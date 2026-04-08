Juventus have struggled in attack for much of the season, and the arrival of Luciano Spalletti has not yet resolved those issues. While the men in black and white have shown signs of overall improvement under his leadership, inconsistency in front of the goal continues to hinder their progress.

Despite a more organised and confident approach in general play, Juventus remain prone to errors and attacking inefficiency. Their inability to convert chances has been a recurring concern, and it is an area the club will be eager to address. With the campaign nearing its conclusion, the Bianconeri are already expected to target reinforcements, particularly in forward positions, to strengthen their squad.

Attacking Issues Persist

Juventus have been linked with several attacking players as they look to improve their options ahead of next season. The club maintain confidence in Spalletti’s ability to transform the team into consistent winners, provided he is given the necessary support in the transfer market.

Although there is belief in the current squad, their performances in front of goal have not reflected the quality available. The team continues to create opportunities but struggles to convert them, which has ultimately impacted results. Addressing this imbalance will be key to their ambitions moving forward.

Analysis of Recent Performances

Speaking about their struggles, pundit Stefano De Grandis suggested that misfortune has also played a role. As reported by JuventusNews24, he stated, “This is a team that’s looking good, but they’re still missing a center forward, partly due to bad luck. David played well, but he hit the post, which was unfortunate. Vlahovic could have returned, a month, I might add, if all goes well, because a calf injury is always dangerous.”

His comments referenced Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic, highlighting both the effort and the challenges faced in recent matches. Injuries and missed opportunities have compounded Juventus’ difficulties in attack.

While the squad includes several high-quality forwards, their current output does not reflect that level of talent. There remains a strong belief that improvement is possible, but tangible progress will be required if Juventus are to meet expectations.