Manuel Locatelli recently stated that Juventus cannot hide from their responsibilities and must challenge for the Scudetto this season, a sentiment echoed by pundit Stefano Impallomeni.

Juve is undergoing a transformation under Thiago Motta, who has shifted the team to a more attacking style of play.

Given that this approach differs significantly from the more defensive tactics employed by Max Allegri in recent seasons, some might argue that the Bianconeri shouldn’t be expected to contend for the league title this year.

However, as one of the most prominent clubs in Europe and traditionally the biggest in Italian football, they are still expected to compete at the highest level.

While Juventus could use the excuse of rebuilding their squad to justify not winning the league, Locatelli insists they cannot hide behind that.

Impallomeni agrees and says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It’s true, Juve can’t think about the title? They have to do it for their history, it’s in their nature. I don’t know if they’re ready to win, but they’re always under pressure. Locatelli is right, there’s no need to hide. A lot has changed at Juve, let’s see what happens after the second break. Now Motta has to add a bit of spice up front, otherwise we won’t get anywhere. However, at the back they’ve found the right set-up and have done a huge job”.

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italian football and have to always challenge for the major domestic and European honours.

We have strengthened our team with some really good players and our supporters know the group is strong enough to put up a challenge, so there really is no excuse.