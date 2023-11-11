Stefano Impallomeni believes that Max Allegri can lead Juventus to success, especially with his collaboration with Cristiano Giuntoli this season.

The previous season was tumultuous for Juventus, with the club’s board facing intense scrutiny and investigation. Allegri, under significant pressure, successfully guided his team through on-field challenges despite off-field problems.

He managed to secure a top-four finish, but the club missed out on European competition due to a plea deal and subsequent ban.

In the current season, Juventus is in a rebuilding phase, and one of their positive decisions was appointing Giuntoli as their sporting director. Giuntoli played a key role in Napoli winning the league last season.

Impallomeni believes that Allegri’s partnership with Giuntoli could contribute to the success of Juventus in the current term.

The pundit said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s good to keep a low profile; it’s Juve who, at the moment, is moving forward with the lights off; then, we’ll see later. I have the impression that the true Allegri encore is being born in his third year with Juventus, with the arrival of Giuntoli. Allegri can become for Giuntoli what Spalletti had been in Naples.”

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli did a fantastic job at Napoli and we expect him to replicate that success or do even better on our books.

He will help Allegri focus on training the team and preparing them to win matches.